|
|
Jane L. Klein
Born: December 22, 1932; in Kinmundy, IL
Died: November 26, 2019; in Colorado Springs, CO
Jane L. Klein, 86, passed away on November 26, 2019 at 12:15am at the Morningstar Assisted Living in Colorado Springs, with family by her side.
Iris Jane Lacey was born December 22, 1932 in Kinmundy, Illinois, the daughter of Ronald and Rochelle Brown Lacey. They later moved to Pontiac, Illinois where she attended Pontiac Grade School and Pontiac High School, graduating in 1950.
She married the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" R Klein on July 27, 1951 at the Methodist Church in Pontiac.
Jane and Chuck moved to Joliet, Illinois in 1955 to open a State Farm Insurance Agency. Jane was the Office Manager and enjoyed the insurance business and helping people. She worked close with their long time office staff, Rosemary & Donna, who were considered family. After 37 years, Jane and Chuck retired in 1993 and moved to Hobe Sound, Florida where they enjoyed years of sunny days and ocean views along with the steady stream of friends and family that visited. They continued their love of flying and aviation friendships with the Florida Aero Club and the Stuart Fl Experimental Aircraft Association. She first flew with Chuck in Pontiac in the early 1950s and she enjoyed aerobatics as Chuck worked at the Pontiac Airport as a cropduster and a charter pilot. They often said that Jane had more flying time inverted than right side up. In 2007, she moved to Normal to be closer to her family after Chuck passed away.
Jane was fearless, often the life of the party, loved life and fun and people, travel, and most of all loved time with family & friends. She was very proud of her family and loved family gatherings. She loved football, especially the Chicago Bears, as much as she loved roses and antiquing. She was a very kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. To know her and be loved by her was truly a blessing.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Russell) Warren, Salida, Colorado; granddaughter Lindsay Warren, Colorado Springs; daughter-in-law Jennifer Otto Klein, and grandsons Luke, Packard, and Hunter Otto, Normal; her nieces and nephews include Jane Leary (Ted) Gross, Schaumburg and David (Vicki) Leary, Livermore, Calif; and Carole Studer, James (Peggy) Lacey, Lorelle (Ted) Czarnecki, all of the Joliet area.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Chuck; her son, Doug, Normal; her sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Arlo Leary, Bloomington; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Alice Lacey, Joliet; niece Lynette Lacey (Steve) Norvilas, Pennsylvania; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Pontiac. Memorial donation and additional information is online at Swan Law Funeral Home in Colorado Springs.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 8, 2019