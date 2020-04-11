The Herald-News Obituaries
More Obituaries for Jane Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane M. (Britt) Morgan

Jane M. (Britt) Morgan Obituary
Jane M. Morgan

(nee Britt)

Passed away at her residence, Monday, April 6, 2020. Age 65 years.

Survived by her husband John C. Morgan, a son Quentin (Angela) Morgan and granddaughter Chloe M. Morgan. Two brothers John (Helen) Britt, Jr. and Paul Britt. Three sisters-in-law and spouses, three step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents John A. and Etta M. Britt.

Jane was born September 3, 1954 in Kenosha, WI. She graduated from Mattoon High School Class of 1972 and attended Joliet Junior College and Lakeland College. Jane formerly was a volunteer at the Rialto Square Theater. She enjoyed traveling and visiting Florida theme parks and the beaches. Jane was a big fan of many country music artists.

Private cremation services were held. Funeral arrangements conducted under the care of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020
