Jane M. Richie



Jane M. Richie (nee Dallavia), passed away peacefully in the early hours last Wednesday Morning, June 19, 2019, surrounded by her family at her late Elwood, IL residence.



Born in Joliet, the Daughter of the late August and Mary (nee States) Dallavia.



Beloved Wife of the late John Richie. Loving Mother of Elizabeth (Gregg) Chesnut, Anthony Richie, John L. Richie and Anne (Scott) Spanos; Proud Grandmother of Jessica (Jordan) Aschwege, Kelly (Dillon) Knoll, Alexander and Matthew Spanos and her precious Great Granddaughter, Hallie Aschwege. Also surviving, her sister Mary (Joseph) Maland, numerous nieces and nephews and last but not least, canine companion, "Bubba"



Preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, brother William Dallavia and sister Joyce Harris.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Joliet Area Community Hospice and Jane's personal care givers for all of their kindness and the compassion shown to Jane and her family during their Time of need.



For those wishing to leave lasting memorials, the Richie Family asks that you please consider JACH.



Per Jane's wishes Cremation Rites have been accorded and she will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood at a later date.



Published in The Herald-News on June 23, 2019