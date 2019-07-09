Janet G. Huss



(nee Radakovich)



Janet G. Huss, age 78, of Shorewood, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. She was born in Joliet, IL, the daughter of the late George, Sr. and Donna (nee Bolanovich) Radakovich. Janet graduated from Joliet Township High School and attended Illinois Wesleyan University for two years. Frank's employment took them to Cincinnati, OH where they resided for 9 years. They returned to Joliet in 1972. Janet enjoyed traveling with her family and shopping.



She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Frank Huss of Shorewood; two children, Scott (Dawn) Huss of Frankfort and Melanie (Brett) Stevens of Rockdale; five grandchildren, Alexis, Nicole, and Lauren Huss, Mitchell Kulaga, and Abigail Trizna; brother-in-law, Phillip Huss; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Huss and Nancy Radakovich; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, George Radakovich, Jr.



Visitation for Janet G. Huss will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., Joliet, with a Pomen Service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 3457 Black Road, Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials in her name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation to further the study of pancreatic cancer would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019