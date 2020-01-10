|
Janet L. Mitchel
Janet L. Mitchel (nee McMillin), passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Park Pointe Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Morris on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 87.
Born in Joliet, Illinois the daughter of the late Floyd and Dolly McMillin.
Beloved wife of 38 years to Paul A. Mitchel; Loving Mom of Deb Cook, Pam (the late Bob) Golden,Jan (Larry) Voigt, Mike (Jen Nolan) Mitchel and adoptedby love Debbie (Mike Egan) Schwarz. Proud Grandma of Rebecca (Greg) Scott, Bob (fianc Amy) Garman, Amanda (Chris) Reynier, Lucas Castelli, Elizabeth and Emily Voigt and the late Brian Schwarz. Great Grandma of Luke, Addison, Garrett, Daniel and Matthew.
A long resident of Minooka and a faithful member of Channahon United Methodist Church. Janet truly lived a life of service in such a humble way, leaving her fingerprints on the hearts of so many neighbors, her church family, co-workers and friends. She will be fondly remembered as "Mom" to more family than can be counted.
Funeral Service for Janet L. Mitchel will be Saturday,January 11, 2020 at 12:00 PM at The Maple Funeral Home located at 24300 W Ford Rd, Channahon. Interment Willard Grove Cemetery, Channahon. Preferred memorials may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Visitation also on Saturday from 9:30 AM until service begins at Noon. For information www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 10, 2020