Janet Lorraine Price
Janet Lorraine Price, age 78, of Lockport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 21, 1941 to Lorraine and John Stevenson.
An avid Chicago Bears fan, Janet loved her family and her dogs, Cuddles and Fidel. She also enjoyed karaoke, bird watching and a good game of Uno or Yahtzee.
Janet is survived by her son, Eric (Donna) Hanson of Shorewood and two granddaughters, Allison and Isabelle. She was the cherished aunt of Dena, Ginger, Heather, Becky, Mike and Ken.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Price (2014); her parents; and her brother, John Stevenson.
Visitation for Janet L. Price will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Interment at Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park, 9100 Archer Ave., Willow Springs, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janet's name to Tender Loving Care Animal Shelter, 13016 W. 151st Street, Homer Glen, IL 60491, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 8, 2019