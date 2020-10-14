Janet L. WhitlockJanet L. Whitlock, age 83 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Saturday October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald D. Whitlock; loving mother of Jeffery D. Whitlock, Laurie Whitlock and the late Deborah (Anthony) Jurcak; devoted grandmother of Ryan and Bradley (Adriana) and great-grandmother of Savannah and Julian; fond sister of the late Jina (late Hugo) Costellini, Joseph (late Dolores) Manfredini, Rose (late Leno) Seghi, Christine (late Lawrence) Pasquini and Joan (Mauro) Sichi; many nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinando and Mary Manfredini.Mrs. Whitlock was a secretary at St. Andrew the Apostle School, Romeoville, IL. for thirty-nine years.Visitation Thursday October 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Andrew the Apostle School would be appreciated.