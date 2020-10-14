1/
Janet L. Whitlock
Janet L. Whitlock

Janet L. Whitlock, age 83 of Romeoville, IL., passed away Saturday October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald D. Whitlock; loving mother of Jeffery D. Whitlock, Laurie Whitlock and the late Deborah (Anthony) Jurcak; devoted grandmother of Ryan and Bradley (Adriana) and great-grandmother of Savannah and Julian; fond sister of the late Jina (late Hugo) Costellini, Joseph (late Dolores) Manfredini, Rose (late Leno) Seghi, Christine (late Lawrence) Pasquini and Joan (Mauro) Sichi; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinando and Mary Manfredini.

Mrs. Whitlock was a secretary at St. Andrew the Apostle School, Romeoville, IL. for thirty-nine years.

Visitation Thursday October 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Andrew the Apostle School would be appreciated.



Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
