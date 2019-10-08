The Herald-News Obituaries
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
(815) 577-5250
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Home
21131 W. Renwick Rd.
Crest Hill, IL 60403
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
505 Kingston Drive
Romeoville, IL
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Romeoville, IL
Janet Lee Phad


1930 - 2019
Janet Lee Phad Obituary
Janet Lee Phad

Born: May 28, 1930

Died: October, 3, 2019

Janet Lee Phad N e Sheets, 89, of Romeoville, IL.

Passed: Thursday, October, 3, 2019 at her home at The Senior Star

Born: May 28, 1930

Birthplace: Connersville, IndianaParents: Glen and Bertha Sheets

Siblings: Sue Heck N e Sheets and cousin Patricia Wittman

Married June 27, 1953 to Verne Louis Phad, Jr.

Survived by: Karen Jo Ciampa N e Phad & late David Emil Ciampa, Jeffrey Louis Phad, James Richard &Kimberley Ann Phad, Brian Scott & Lisa Ann Phad

Grandchildren: Bridgette & Jonathon O'Connor, Kathryn & Randy Wehri, Anthony Ciampa & Crissy Franz, Michelle & Steven Ryan, Jaime & Owen Pabich, Michael Phad, Allison Phad, Emily Phad, Matthew Phad

Great grandchildren: Maxton Wehri, Grace Syjud-O'Connor, Weiland O'Connor, Aubrey Phad, Benjamin Wehri, Evelyn Wehri, Evan Ciampa, Samuel Ciampa

Predeceased by: Husband, Verne Louis Phad, Jr & Daughter Susan Phad, Sisters Sue Heck & Patricia Wittman.

Visitation: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W Renwick Rd, Plainfield, IL

Funeral services: Thursday, October 10, 20199:30 from the funeral home to St. Andrews Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Drive, Romeoville, Il for 10:00 am funeral massInterment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 8, 2019
