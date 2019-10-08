|
|
Janet Lee Phad
Born: May 28, 1930
Died: October, 3, 2019
Janet Lee Phad N e Sheets, 89, of Romeoville, IL.
Passed: Thursday, October, 3, 2019 at her home at The Senior Star
Born: May 28, 1930
Birthplace: Connersville, IndianaParents: Glen and Bertha Sheets
Siblings: Sue Heck N e Sheets and cousin Patricia Wittman
Married June 27, 1953 to Verne Louis Phad, Jr.
Survived by: Karen Jo Ciampa N e Phad & late David Emil Ciampa, Jeffrey Louis Phad, James Richard &Kimberley Ann Phad, Brian Scott & Lisa Ann Phad
Grandchildren: Bridgette & Jonathon O'Connor, Kathryn & Randy Wehri, Anthony Ciampa & Crissy Franz, Michelle & Steven Ryan, Jaime & Owen Pabich, Michael Phad, Allison Phad, Emily Phad, Matthew Phad
Great grandchildren: Maxton Wehri, Grace Syjud-O'Connor, Weiland O'Connor, Aubrey Phad, Benjamin Wehri, Evelyn Wehri, Evan Ciampa, Samuel Ciampa
Predeceased by: Husband, Verne Louis Phad, Jr & Daughter Susan Phad, Sisters Sue Heck & Patricia Wittman.
Visitation: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at Anderson Memorial Home 21131 W Renwick Rd, Plainfield, IL
Funeral services: Thursday, October 10, 20199:30 from the funeral home to St. Andrews Catholic Church, 505 Kingston Drive, Romeoville, Il for 10:00 am funeral massInterment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 8, 2019