Janet Mae Swank(nee Soderberg)Longtime Joliet resident passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Age 86 years.Heaven gained one of the most wonderful human beings ever. Janet went peacefully surrounded by her family and was welcomed to Heaven by her savior and her husband Roger Swank.She loved God and praised Him joyfully to the end. She loved others well impacting everyone who knew her with her boundless joy, faithful love, stellar example and spontaneous humor. Now her loving husband Roger is showing her around Heaven and she is watching him play his cornet in the Heavenly praise band as she sings along with her strong beautiful voice. Words from granddaughter, Taylor Swank describes her loved ones hearts well: "Words don't describe how much this one hurts! Her sweet smile, her soft touch, her overjoyed soul, her servant heart, her sense of humor, her constant singing, her amazing cooking, her passion and love for Jesus; The kindest heart passed away. I never once heard her complain. She went out of her way to love on others for her entire life and she was so eager to be that way. She was always laughing and smiling. She will always be someone I look to and try to emulate. The last couple of years were hard for her without grandpa, but I know you two are rejoicing and holding each other's hands already. I miss you so much already, grandma. Love your Hunnygirl.Janet was a founding and lifetime member of Southfield Church (previously Bethel Baptist) faithfully and joyfully greeting every soul that walked through the church's doors. Janet was administrative assistance to the owner of Joliet Valves until her retirement in 1999. She also worked at Elmendorf Air Force Base and Bethel College and Seminary.Janet is survived by her four children, Kent (Ruth) Swank, Van (Mary) Swank, Lee (Chris) Swank and Darlene (Dale) Tady. Fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her loving sisters Linda Hodge, Sandra Stolzenberger and Georgia Kay Abbott. Also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Swank, her parents John George and Clara Soderberg and a grandchild Micah Lee Swank.A memorial service will be held at Southfield Church, Channahon, Illinois at a date to be determined in the summer of 2021. To receive updated memorial service information feel free to text your name and phone number to Lee Swank at 815-931-4300 or Darlene Swank Tady at 618-772-8808. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made (For Orphan Adoptions) to Legacy Families c/o Lee Swank P.O. Box 53 Channahon, IL 60410. Funeral services under the care of Carlson-Holmqiust-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory.