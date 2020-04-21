|
|
Janice Ann Spalliero
Born: July 19, 1945
Died: April 17, 2020
Janice Ann Spalliero (nee Purdy), age 74, of Joliet, IL, was born on July 19, 1945, and passed away on April 17, 2020.
Janice's smile and laugh were contagious. She made friends easily everywhere she went and people were always welcome at her home. She even wanted her house painted yellow because it represented her inner sunshine and her positivity.
She graduated from SS. Cyril & Methodius/St. Bernard Grade School and Joliet Central High School. She was a lifelong member of St. Bernard Parish where she formed lasting friendships. She considered it her family parish rock although she widened that spiritual circle when her children were of school age. She and Mike believed that parents should be active in their children's school. They got involved in fundraisers, school board, and sports. This led them to head activities and fundraisers for St. Joseph Parish. They lent helping hands wherever needed.
Janice had a special devotion to the Divine Mercy and found a prayer group to support her spiritually. She looked to Mary, the Mother of Jesus, as a role model. Both the Divine Mercy and Mary influenced her Christian style of parenting.
Janice wanted to keep her home a safe and enjoyable place for anyone who entered. Everyone agreed that she was an excellent cook and baker. Even though she had a family of five, she always cooked for more, almost certain that one or two extras would find their way through the door. By cooking for everyone, she became a mother to all. Each person who found their way to Janice and Mike's table was met with hospitality, love, understanding, and honesty.
Through the years, Janice demonstrated true gifts like: working with numbers, caring for ailing relatives, hosting wonderful parties and gatherings, teaching about the love of God through her actions, and being a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and big sister. Her amazing strength was a support and comfort to everyone. Her beauty will be carried on by anyone who had the honor of knowing her.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelli (Ian) Fisher, Julie (Ron Murphy) Spalliero and Elizabeth (Donny McGarvey) Spalliero; grandchildren, Timothy Wacker, Lyndsy, Lisa, and David Murphy, Leah and Kyle Spalliero and Emily McGarvey; great grandchildren, Ayden and Carter Spalliero-Martin; siblings, Lorraine (Donald) Lowery, Victoria (Bill) Parker, David (Barb) Purdy, and Kathy (Quay) Ly; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael F. Spalliero; her son, Michael Spalliero Jr.; her parents, James and Victoria Purdy; her brothers, James Purdy Jr. and Donald Purdy; her nephew, Jimmy Lowery; and her niece Tammy Lowery.
A memorial service for Janice will be held at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Janice Spalliero at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 21, 2020