Janice C. Zimmerman
Janice C. Zimmerman (nee Lidstrom), age 74, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Howard Zimmerman. Her children, Lawrence (Renee) Zimmerman, Sherry(Joseph) Burzawa and Sheryl (Tim) Baker; mother, Bernice Wilder; grandchildren, Samantha, Holly, Jeremy, Jeanette, and TJ; great-grandchildren Jaxon, Harper, Stella, and Mason; and her sister Joyce (Jesse) Tabbert.
She is preceded in death by her father Clarence Lidstrom; her great granddaughter Alice; and various aunts and uncles.
Janice was born and raised in Joliet. She had a deep love for fishing and spending time outdoors with her husband Howard. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden along with an enjoyment of cooking and baking. Janice will always be remembered as a great and loving caregiver. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Janice"s life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet with a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Obituary and tribute wall for Janice Zimmerman is available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020