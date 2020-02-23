|
Janice Kay Quiett
Born: July 27, 1940
Died: February 13, 2020
Rev. Janice Kay Quiett (nee Harris), went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at age 79 with her loving family by her side. Janice was born to Alonzo and Lillian Harris on July 27, 1940. She was raised in Hoopeston, Illinois but spent most of her life in the Joliet, Illinois area.
In her early life she was a homemaker and part-time florist. Janice was known for her vibrant personality, she loved arts and crafts and celebrating holidays. In her later years she devotedÂ herself to ministry and outreach work. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim (Peter) Keller, Kristie Panian, and Kelly (Peter) Henley; five grandchildren, Benjamin Keller, Nathan (Ashley) Panian, Kylie Panian, Stella Henley and Eli Henley; one great grandchild, Arianna Panian; her former spouse and father of her children, Walter Baker; a sister, Theresa (late Donald) Boose, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Quiett; parents, Alonzo and Lillian Harris; a brother, Lonnie Harris; a brother-in-law, Donald Boose and a son-in-law, Steve Panian.
The family offers their sincere gratitude to the staff of AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center and Rainbow Hospice for the extraordinary care given to Janice during her final days.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL.
After cremation rites have been accorded, Janice will be laid to rest with her late husband and family in Plainfield Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory may be made to: Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care, 1550 Bishop Court, Mount Prospect, IL 60056, (847) 653-3154, https://rainbowhospice.org/make-a-gift/donate-now/
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 23, 2020