Janice Louise Rovenhagen
Born: November 27, 1930
Died: February 20, 2020
Janice Louise Rovenhagen, nee Roux, a proud 1951 graduate of the Silver Cross Hospital School of Nursing, passed away, Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 89.
Janice was born November 27, 1930 in Harding, Illinois. Daughter of Edward and Sadie (Jacobson) Roux. She married her one and only love Glen Ervin Rovenhagen, August 19, 1951, in the living room of her parent's home which was filled with baskets of gladiolas provided by the farm neighbor across the street. She was 18 and our Dad was 23 when they met. Dad had served with General Patton's 3 rd Army; then re-enlisted and served in the re-construction of Japan. He preceded her in death, August 13, 2008 after 57 years of marriage. Also, preceding her is their first child, Randy Glen Rovenhagen; her brother Edward Roux (special sister-in-law Alvina); and her sister Shirley Mellas.
Survivors include her son Douglas Ervin Rovenhagen; daughters Renee Louise (Chuck) Shortley, Susan Louise (Wayne) Scott and Alaine Louise (Fianc Dan Murphy) Rovenhagen.
Grandchildren: Edward (Sandy McCaughn), Jonathan Scott; Zachary Shortley; Luke Eckhardt; and Austin (Adam) Koczenasz. Cousins, nieces and nephews survive.
Janice believed in, "Make new friends but keep the old. New are silver, the old are gold."
She was a voracious reader of mysteries and crime/medical stories with James Patterson being her favorite author. She always loved poetry. Her favorite TV show was "Law and Order". She enjoyed being on jury duty and served several times. "Rick Jackson's Country Classics" on 98.3FM was Mom's favorite radio show every Sunday morning from 6AM to 9AM. She loved Ray Price, Eddie Arnold, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings.
She regularly sent all her friends and family, cards and handwritten letters. She mailed 50 or more Christmas cards every year. She loved choosing the "right" Hallmark birthday card for every family member and friend.
Janice wants special mention of her childhood and life long friend Donna (Henekee) Breen; her close and "forever friends" from her student days at the Silver Cross Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1951 whom she met for lunch once a month for many years: Marvelle Robinson, Peg DeVol, Mary Mrozek, Elizabeth Pluth, Lila Lockwood, Anne Mae Blake (deceased), and Vivian Trimby (deceased); Ellen Childers (deceased) "Almost Heaven, West Virginia" a close friend while in PTA and room mother's together at Union School; Diane Scupkowski her beautician and very special friend for many years at "Mel's Klip and Kurl"; Madonna Moess and Richards Street United Methodist Church; family doctor and friend for many years Dr. Robert Kleinhoffer (deceased); Mr. Tom Nelson a long time family friend who takes care of our farm fields; current doctors Dr. Keith Mulki, Dr. Hamad, Dr. Lelis, Dr Fox, Dr. Clarence J. Larkin, Sr. (deceased) and Dr. Clarence Larkin, Jr. and Susan and Lisa; special neighbors, Bill(deceased) and Rosemary Allen and George (deceased) and Ginny Strode; the professional staff whom Janice considered friends and her own "Cheers" (where everyone knows your name), the Silver Cross Infusion Center nurses who gave her wonderful care and much laughter over the years of her care; and John and Sharon, a visitor and a resident at Sunny Hill, who made our days brighter.
The Family would like to extend sincere thanks to Bill and Kathleen Wentz and Rosie Portis and "her girls", our angels, who came to us and cared for Mom and treated her like family. We will never forget you.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the 5 th Avenue staff at Sunny Hill Nursing Home, especially Simon, Monica, Tiffany and Gracie. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and dedication to our Mom.
Mom said, "A special thank you to my son and daughters. All four children and their families have helped me in their own special ways. My thank you to all of them."
Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice. Per Mom's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family inurnment at Wilton Center Cemetery to be held at later date.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020