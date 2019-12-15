The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
410 S. Jefferson St.
Lockport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Dryer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice M. Dryer


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice M. Dryer Obituary
Janice M. Dreyer

(nee Miceli)

Janice M. Dreyer (nee Miceli) - Of Lockport, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital. Age 73 years

Survived by her daughter Darcy Burns and her son Bill (Stefanie) Dreyer. Four grandchildren Tyler Burns, Brooke Burns, Samantha Dreyer and Trever Burns. Her brother Neil Cacciottolo and her companion of 18 years Joseph Sherfy.

Preceded in death by her parents Neil and Marie Cacciottolo (nee Colella). A daughter Dana Dreyer in infancy.

Janice was born April 9, 1946 in Chicago. Graduate of Bogan High School Class of 1964. Janice retired from Lockport High School and was inducted into the Who's Who of Teacher in 2004 and 2007. Former Lockport Township High School Board member for many years and she was involved with Homer PTO. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lockport and St. Bernard Religious Education.

Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Tuesday, December 17th at 9:15 A.M. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St. in Lockport at 10:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -