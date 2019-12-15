|
Janice M. Dreyer
(nee Miceli)
Janice M. Dreyer (nee Miceli) - Of Lockport, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital. Age 73 years
Survived by her daughter Darcy Burns and her son Bill (Stefanie) Dreyer. Four grandchildren Tyler Burns, Brooke Burns, Samantha Dreyer and Trever Burns. Her brother Neil Cacciottolo and her companion of 18 years Joseph Sherfy.
Preceded in death by her parents Neil and Marie Cacciottolo (nee Colella). A daughter Dana Dreyer in infancy.
Janice was born April 9, 1946 in Chicago. Graduate of Bogan High School Class of 1964. Janice retired from Lockport High School and was inducted into the Who's Who of Teacher in 2004 and 2007. Former Lockport Township High School Board member for many years and she was involved with Homer PTO. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lockport and St. Bernard Religious Education.
Funeral services will be held from the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Tuesday, December 17th at 9:15 A.M. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 S. Jefferson St. in Lockport at 10:00 A.M. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Memorials to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. For information call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019