Janice M. KmanBorn: May 17, 1949; in Joliet, ILDied: September 10, 2020; in New Lenox, ILJanice M. Kman, 71, passed away Thursday Sept. 10th at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox after a several year battle with many lung and heart issues. Born at Silver Cross hospital back when it was in Joliet on May 17, 1949. Jan was in the first class that graduated from Lockport East, graduated from Little Company of Mary School of Nursing then earned her degree at College of St. Francis. She worked many facets in the nursing industry, starting her nursing career at Northwestern University Hospital in the neurosurgery ICU, the cardiac ICU at Loyola Medical Center and went to work in the dialysis at Elmhurst Hospital before moving to auditing insurance billing for Equifax and retired from Advocate Christ Medical Center.She was preceded in death by her husband Carl and is survived by her loving son, Robert, sister Dee (Jim) Peraud, Lori (Jerry) Offerman and sister-in-law Sharon Kman. Proud aunt of Marlene (Ed) Wallace, Mike (Lourdes) Offerman, David (Madonna) Peraud, Jim (Tracey) Peraud, Ken (Kathy) Peraud, Joe (Lisa) Offerman, Rich (Julia) Peraud, Kathy (Chuck) Latta and Greg Kman.Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Stella (nee Kijowski).It's difficult to write about this amazing woman because her subtle strength, constant smile and slightly sarcastic humor touched all that met her but is hard to translate to simple words. Her and her husband won the Legacy Award for St. Joseph School Lockport in 2005 and although she would always say it was Carls win, she was the backbone that supported him. She was always there for her friends and family, willing to give all that she had and more but never sought the attention for her efforts which shows a quality of heart that all who knew her will remember. She will be dearly missed. Family will receive friends at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton Street, Lockport, IL 60441, Monday, September 14th (Her and Carls Anniversary) from 3:30 to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, September 15th 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 410 S. Jefferson Street, Lockport, IL 60441. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL