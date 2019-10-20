|
|
Janice M. Schaper (Johnson)
"Granny", age 81, of New Lenox, passed away on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at Clarendale of Mokena.
Granny is survived by her loving family, daughter, Lynn Plarski, grandchildren, Michelle Schaper, Scott (Julia) Schaper, Brian(Teresa) Schaper, Sean (Catherine) Plarski, Kyle Plarski and great grandson Jaxson Plarski.
Granny was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley & Marie Johnson (Scheer), husband, Ronald "Papa" Schaper, son, Robert Schaper, granddaughters, Jenna Schaper, Ashley Plarski and Amanda Plarski.
Granny was the beloved wife and co-founder with her husband Ronald "Papa" Schaper of the New Lenox Mustang Youth Football program; she was a devoted mother figure to many as the kitchen expert at Building Blocks Day Care Center for more than 20 years.
Granny was also an active member of St. Peter's Church in Frankfort for many years.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 East Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM.
Funeral service, Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019, with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM and then to St. Peter's Church, 12 West Sauk Trail, Frankfort, IL 60423 for a service at 10:30 AM.
Interment, Skyline Memorial Park, Monee IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Ronald "Papa" Schaper Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lincolnway Community Bank would be appreciated. For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019