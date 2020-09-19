Janice M. Smeets
Janice M. Smeets, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Survived by her mother, Constance (Jerry Price) Smeets; her sisters, Denice (Richard) Hlavacik and Sandra (Doug) Hilton; her nieces, Amy (Nick) Collofello, Cheryl ( Jeremy) Hoffman, Christine ( Ryan) Staford- Ries and Melissa (Andrew) Urbancic; her nephews, Jacob Smeets and Lyle Hodge; her lifelong friend, Sue Wellman. Numerous great nieces and great nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her father, Hubert Smeets, her brother, Bert Smeets and her grandparents.
Janice was born on March 5, 1954 in Joliet, Il and was a lifelong resident of Joliet. She attended St. Jude Catholic School. She was a graduate of Joliet West High School, class of 1972. She went to work for Illinois Bell and retired after 20 plus years. Janice loved to watch her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Janice loved to be with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services for Janice will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
