1/1
Janice M. Smeets
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice M. Smeets

Janice M. Smeets, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Survived by her mother, Constance (Jerry Price) Smeets; her sisters, Denice (Richard) Hlavacik and Sandra (Doug) Hilton; her nieces, Amy (Nick) Collofello, Cheryl ( Jeremy) Hoffman, Christine ( Ryan) Staford- Ries and Melissa (Andrew) Urbancic; her nephews, Jacob Smeets and Lyle Hodge; her lifelong friend, Sue Wellman. Numerous great nieces and great nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her father, Hubert Smeets, her brother, Bert Smeets and her grandparents.

Janice was born on March 5, 1954 in Joliet, Il and was a lifelong resident of Joliet. She attended St. Jude Catholic School. She was a graduate of Joliet West High School, class of 1972. She went to work for Illinois Bell and retired after 20 plus years. Janice loved to watch her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Janice loved to be with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services for Janice will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date.

In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farkas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved