More Obituaries for Janice Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice R. Coffey

Janice R. Coffey Obituary
Janice R. Coffey

Age 74 passed away Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Sunrise of Lincoln Park in Chicago, formerly of Romeoville and Woodridge. An Account Rep. for Healthcare Compare of Downers Grove Janice retired in 2013 after 25 years of service. Janice was also an active member of the Crossroads of Faith United Methodist Church in Bolingbrook. She is survived by her loving sons Dave Coffey and Bob (Fina) Coffey; sister Marilyn (John) Mathis; grandsons Tyler, Logan and Austin Coffey also a niece Meagan (Chris) Roden. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Coffey also parents Harry and Edna Olson. Due to the CDC guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic and the State of Illinois executive order, services currently are pending. Family will announce a celebration of Janice's life at a later date. Services entrusted to Anderson-Goodale Memorial Homes. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 4, 2020
