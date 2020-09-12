1/1
Janice Stempien
1947 - 2020
Janice Stempien

Age 73, a lifelong Joliet, IL resident passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born February 8, 1947, to the late Bernice (nee Nurczyk) and Frank Stempien. Jan attended Holy Cross grade school and was a graduate of St. Francis Academy.

She is survived by her sister, Carol Stempien, several cousins, and dear friends.

Janice retired from Associated Anesthesiologists after many years of faithful service. She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, and polka dancing at the Croatian Cultural Club where Janice could be found working the fish fries, volunteering to assist where she could, or simply relaxing with a beverage, listening to her favorite local musicians.

A Memorial Service for Janice will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet where all friends and relatives can gather from 2:00 p.m. until the prayer service begins at 3:00 p.m. Facemasks will be required and social distancing will be observed, as well as keeping in compliance with current capacity guidelines.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers Masses in her name would be appreciated.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
14
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
