Jason Andrew Rodriguez

Jason Andrew Rodriguez returned to God on September 22, 2020 in White Plaines, New York. He was born on March 11, 1980 in Joliet, IL to the parents of Ronald J. Rodriguez Sr. and Paula Henderson. Jason was a graduate of Minooka Community High School.

From a young age Jason worked in the trades. His work took him from Minooka to Effingham IL where he found Christ and became a born again Christian and an active member of the Edgewood Community Church. As a man of faith he made it his life mission to bring others closer to God and help spread awareness to mental health issues. His journey led him from southern IL, to south Florida and finally New York. Jason was a mentor to many, a best friend to all, a protector, a beloved son, a great brother and a fantastic uncle. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

Jason is survived by his parents, Paula (Bruce) Henderson and Ronald J. Rodriguez Sr.; siblings, Ronald Jr., Danielle, and Tyler Rodriguez; Paternal Grandmother, Theresa Ortiz. Jason was the proud uncle of Brodrick, Lyriks, and Poppy. Jason is also survived by his beloved girlfriend, Dana Stricker of New York as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Jason is preceded in death by his paternal Grandfather, John Rodriguez, and maternal grandparents, Glen and Joan Towles.

Visitation for Jason will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite nonprofit organization in honor of Jason.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may send an online condolence or share a favorite memory.



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
