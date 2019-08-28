|
Jason Been
Jason Been, age 44, passed away August 26, 2019 after a two year battle with brain cancer, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Jason was a lifelong member of the Manhattan community and owner of Fritz's Saloon for 20+ years. Jason's passion of racing was accomplished along side his great friend, Steve at Spiess Racing and Spiess Construction. Jason served in many capacities in the Manhattan community, including serving as a Township Board Member and sponsor of countless local teams, charities, and fund raisers. Jason was an avid Cubs fan, self- proclaimed "fun-seeker," devoted family man, and a friend to everyone.
Jason is survived by his dedicated wife Jill (Dite) Been, adoring children Bella, Marley, and Drake, parents Rich and Marsha (Wennlund) Been, sister Amy (Brian) Guzek, brother Nick Been, parents-in-law Butch and Sue (Borchardt) Dite, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and by many adoring nephews and nieces. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard Been Jr., Donna (Davis) Been, Donald Wennlund, and Gertrude (Carlson) Wennlund, Aunt JoAnn (Wennlund) McCullough, and Uncle Russ Been.
Visitation for Jason will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan from 4-8:00 PM. Funeral service information and location for Saturday morning will be posted in Thursday's edition of the obituary. The family encourages all to wear their favorite Cubs gear to the funeral home on Friday. Jason would love it! Interment Wilton Cemetery, Wilton Center, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason's memory to Jill Been for the purpose of future college expenses would be most appreciated. Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St. Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2019