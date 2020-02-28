Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
American Legion
2625 Ingalls Ave
Joliet, IL
Jay M. McCleary Obituary
Jay M. McCleary

Passed away on November 27, 2019.

Preceded in death by his parents William and JoAnn (Bartling) McCleary.

Survived by his loving wife Jamie (Dalton) and Daughter Nikki (Ciarlette),siblings Bruce (Rebecca) McCleary, Julie (John) Starasinich and Luanne (Don-dec) Syrek, as well as 3 nieces and 2 nephews.

Jay loved music and was the singer and keyboardist for the band "Eclipse".

He loved playing golf, going to concerts and spending time with family and friends.

A memorial/celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 29th from 2:00pm-5:00pm at the American Legion, 2625 Ingalls Ave, Joliet.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 28, 2020
