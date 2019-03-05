The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Jay William Paul Obituary
Jay William Paul

Jay William Paul, age 75, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Joliet on September 30, 1943, to the late James "Clayton" and Gladys (nee Kirby) Paul, and was a lifelong resident.

Jay married his beloved wife, Kyong-Cha-Paul, on June 26, 1967. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1965-1967, and later was a member of the Stone City Post VFW #2199. Jay retired as a plumber/pipefitter from the Union Local #597 after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed working with his hands and was an avid woodworker.

Jay is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kyong-Cha Paul; two children, Dr. Gerald Paul of Bloomington, IL and Shelly (Daniel) Crosswhite (nee Paul) of Plainfield, IL; and five grandchildren, Nicholas Paul, Gracyn Paul, Ellie Paul, Andrew Shiffer and Melanie Shiffer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, James Paul and Duane Paul.

Visitation for Jay William Paul will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel with Fr. Burke Masters officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
