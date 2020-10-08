Jayme D. Barr
Jayme D. Barr, age 44, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Survived by her children, Ashley Barr and Justin Erickson; her grandchildren, Santiago Erickson, Carmella Adams, Eston Adams, Lincoln Cox and Gabriella Cox; her mother, Dawn Barr; her grandmother, Joan Cummings; her grandfather, Eli Orasco and her two sisters, Melinda (Marc) Hunter and Shannyn Barr. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends also survive.
Preceded in death by her father, Paul Barr and her dear cousin Corey O'Neil.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Jayme's name to the American Diabetes Association
Funeral arrangements under the care of Farkas Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com