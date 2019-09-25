|
Jayne A. McNamee
Born: July 14, 1920
Died: August 30, 2019
Jayne A. McNamee (nee Lichtenauer) age 99 of Inverness, IL, formerly of Downers Grove, passed away August 30, 2019. Loving mother of Leo C. McNamee III, Frances (Anthony) Bonfiglio, and Michelle (Erwin) Szela; cherished grandmother of Andrea (Shawn) Hoch, Rebecca (Matt) Roberson, Valerie Holmes, Brian Line, Kyle Szela, Austin Szela and Mia Szela; great-grandmother of Kaleb and Karson Hoch, Hudson, Charlotte and Grayson Roberson, and Gabriel Cicero; dear sister of William Lichtenauer. Jayne was preceded in her death by her beloved husband, Leo C. McNamee, Jr.; parents, Frances (Tezak) and Frank C. Lichtenauer; brother, Robert Lichtenauer; son Paul McNamee, daughter Sharon L. Line, son-in-law Gary Line and daughter-in-law Susan McNamee.
Jayne was born July 14, 1920 in Joliet, Illinois. She graduated in 1938 from Joliet Township High School and Junior College where her nickname was "Giggles". She went on to work at the Texaco Oil Refinery in Lockport where she was a secretary. During the war effort, Jayne served as a nurse's aide and was active in selling bonds. On January 15, 1945 she married a handsome Navy lieutenant and went on to enjoy sixty-six wonderful years of marriage and five beautiful children. Jayne later obtained her real estate license and was an entrepreneur with a home-based kitchen supply business. She adored spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a legendary heart and was loved by all who met her. Jayne taught us grace, dignity and compassion and had a beautiful soul. She never faltered in her faith and love of God and her family.
A Celebration of Jayne's Life (9:30 AM) and Mass (10:30 AM) will be held at Holy Family Parish, 2515 W Palatine Rd, Inverness, IL 60067, Saturday, October 26, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Association.
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 25, 2019