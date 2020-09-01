Jean A. Eigenheer
Jean A. Eigenheer - formerly of Joliet, passed away March 25, 2020 in Shelbyville, Illinois.
Survived by her five son's Christopher Walker of Joliet, Robert Walker and Richard Walker of Missouri, Scottie Windle and Joshua Windle of Shelbyville, IL., Four grandchildren and her mother Ruth Eigenheer of Toledo, OH.
Preceded in death her father John D. Eigenheer, Sr. (2015), her brother John D. Eigenheer, Jr. (2020) and her grandparents Eldor F. and Mildred R. Kasten (2020).
