Jean A. Eigenheer
Jean A. Eigenheer

Jean A. Eigenheer - formerly of Joliet, passed away March 25, 2020 in Shelbyville, Illinois.

Survived by her five son's Christopher Walker of Joliet, Robert Walker and Richard Walker of Missouri, Scottie Windle and Joshua Windle of Shelbyville, IL., Four grandchildren and her mother Ruth Eigenheer of Toledo, OH.

Preceded in death her father John D. Eigenheer, Sr. (2015), her brother John D. Eigenheer, Jr. (2020) and her grandparents Eldor F. and Mildred R. Kasten (2020).

Cremation Services were held. For information please call Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory at (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
