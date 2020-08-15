Jean A. Herbst
Born: December 28, 1935
Died: August 8, 2020
Age 84 of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 with her loving children by her side.
Born December 28, 1935, in Joliet, Jean was a daughter of Martin and Anna (Née Buchar) Juricic. She was raised in the Joliet area and was educated at St. Joseph Grade School and St. Francis Academy - Class of 1953. On November 13, 1954, Jean married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Herbst in St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Jean was a kind, gentle and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed sharing her childhood memories with her family. While raising her children, Jean volunteered in the Troy Grade School and Joliet West High School band programs. In her later years, she spent countless hours crocheting hats for service men and women, and baby blankets which she donated.
Jean was a devout Catholic her entire life, enjoyed attending Mass, praying the rosary, and being active in the church community. She was a member of the St. Agnes Sodality and the Blessed Virgin Mary Society at St. Joseph Parish: the Sacred Heart League at St. John the Baptist Parish; the Council of Catholic Women, (honored as Woman of the Year in 2002); Chairperson of the Respect for Life and the Vocation Committees of St. Ambrose Parish; the Junior Catholic Women's League; KSKJ - St. Genevieve Lodge #108; and Treasurer of the Slovenian Union of America (formerly Slovenian Women's Union of America) (honored as Woman of the Year in 2006). Jean and Jerry participated in Organ Transplant Support Group (OTS) in Naperville, IL, and were honored with the Presidential Award from OTS in 2004 for their contributions in promoting organ donation and awareness.
Jean was a dedicated employee of the Ordinance Ammunition Command (OAC), Argonne National Laboratory, College of St. Francis, and the Burr Oak Library System.
Survivors include her children; Rev. Robert M. Herbst, OFM Conv, of Nevada/California, Rita (Herbst) Bottomley of Joliet, Renee Herbst of Joliet, and granddaughter Elaine Bottomley of Joliet, as well as numerous cherished family members and friends. She was a proud godmother for Marilyn Boucher, Jerry Buchar, Tiffany McEachern, and Timothy Human.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving, funny, and devoted husband of 60 years, Gerald R. (Jerry) Herbst; her parents, Martin and Anna Juricic; sister, Joyce (late Richard) Korst; nephew, Alan Kopta; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alois and Marie (Née Welter) Herbst, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jean was deeply loved, will be profoundly missed, and her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, Joliet, IL 60435. Face masks and social distancing are required in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Rev Robert Herbst, OFM, Conv. Due to limited seating capacity in Church, you are required to make a reservation (815-735-2125) to attend the funeral mass. Jean will be laid to rest with her loving husband Jerry in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL following the Mass.
Following Jean's example of generosity, memorials may be made in Jean's memory to: St. Ambrose CCW Food Basket Drive, 1705 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, IL 60403; Operation Care Package, 120 Jessie Street/Box 175, Manhattan, IL 60442; Birthright of Joliet, 310 N. Hammes Suite LL7, Joliet, IL 60435.
