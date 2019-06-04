The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
For more information about
Jean Gancarczyk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gancarczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean B. Gancarczyk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean B. Gancarczyk Obituary
Jean B. Gancarczyk

Jean B. Gancarczyk, age 100, of Lemont, passed away June 1, 2019.

Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and her husband the late Edward Gancarczyk.

She is survived by her sons Kenneth (Olivia), and Ronald (Andrea) Gancarczyk; her grandchildren Jake (Carrie), Shawn, Troy, Trent Gancarczyk, Megan (Erik) Varga, Dr. Stephanie (Jeff Zechnich) Gancarczyk, MD, and Jason Gancarczyk. She was a proud great-grandmother of 4.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of her funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Franciscan Village's chapel (2nd floor), 1270 Village Dr. (corner of Main Street & Walker Rd.), Lemont, IL 60439. Entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Village are appreciated. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
Download Now