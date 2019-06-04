|
Jean B. Gancarczyk
Jean B. Gancarczyk, age 100, of Lemont, passed away June 1, 2019.
Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, and her husband the late Edward Gancarczyk.
She is survived by her sons Kenneth (Olivia), and Ronald (Andrea) Gancarczyk; her grandchildren Jake (Carrie), Shawn, Troy, Trent Gancarczyk, Megan (Erik) Varga, Dr. Stephanie (Jeff Zechnich) Gancarczyk, MD, and Jason Gancarczyk. She was a proud great-grandmother of 4.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until time of her funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Franciscan Village's chapel (2nd floor), 1270 Village Dr. (corner of Main Street & Walker Rd.), Lemont, IL 60439. Entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Village are appreciated. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 4, 2019