Jean L. Lucio
1954 - 2020
Jean L. Lucio

Jean L. Lucio (nee Parker), age 66, late of Plainfield, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at home. She was born on May 12, 1954 in Newport News, VA, the daughter of the late Carl and Alice (nee Langston) Parker and resided in Joliet most of her life. Jean received her degree in Chemical Engineering from Virginia Tech, where she was proud to be a "Hokie". She retired from Stepan Chemical where she was employed as a chemical engineer. Jean was an avid gardener, loved to sew and make quilts, and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church through which she volunteered on various mission trips and also at the local food bank.

Jean was Wonder Woman in her own way: a single mother who raised four children, working 10-12 hour shifts, and still making time for her children's various after school activities. In addition to balancing her hectic work schedule around her four children's schedules, she found time to volunteer her spare time to help others less fortunate. From something as simple as picking up the elderly woman with no car and giving her a ride to Walgreens, to checking in with Pat the Cat Lady, volunteering at the local food bank, and taking a week off every year to do missionary work; she was always offering help to others in need.

Jean is survived by her four children, Nicolas "Tony" (Kelie) Lucio, Robert (Erica) Lucio, Evelyn Lucio and Samuel (Alyssa) Lucio, all of Joliet; seven grandchildren, Julian, Gabriella, Melina, Leonidas, Mariel, Calliope Lucio and Mario Rios; and two siblings, Dale (Pamela) Parker and Karen Parker. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded by her parents and three brothers, Glenn, Neil and Ben Parker

As it was Jean's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2002 at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet from 2-4 p.m. In accordance with Illinois Phase 4 reopening protocols, we will be returning to more traditional visitation and funeral observances. Please see our updated COVID 19 protocols and options on the main page on our website. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in her name to Grace UMC Mission Fund would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.



Published in The Herald-News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
