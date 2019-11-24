Home

Jean M. Barrows


1927 - 2019
Born: February 10, 1927

Died: November 17, 2019

Jean M. Barrows nee Penosky age 92, passed away November 17, 2019. Jean was born in Joliet on February 10, 1927. She resided in Joliet for 91 years before moving to Channahon.

Preceded by her parents Walter and Pauline Penosky, her loving husband of 43 years Eugene T. Barrows (1991), sister Esther Lancaster (1993).

Survived by a son Gary (Donna) Barrows of Channahon, IL, daughters Nance (Tim) Misiura of Aurora, IL, and Lori (Stefan) Franze of North Port, FL. 5 grandchildren Steven (Mary Beth) Misiura, Donielle (Mike) Misiura, Christina (Chad) Brown, Aubrey (Alex) Sheridan, Jeremy (Tiara) Barrows. 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. Many beloved nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

Jean retired from Osco Drugs. She enjoyed gardening, sewing crafts, crocheting, and attending monthly meetings at the senior citizens association with her friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date where Jean and Gene's ashes will be interred together at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 24, 2019
