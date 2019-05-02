Jean M. Garrison



(nee Forte)



Jean M. Garrison (nee Forte)Jean Garrison, age 67, of Shorewood, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Born February 5, 1952 in Joliet, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sunta "Sue" (nee Spong) Forte. Jean worked many years as an executive for PMI Insurance Co. of Oak Brook, recently retiring from Farmers Insurance.



She loved the performing arts and was a supporter of the Rialto Renovation Project and held season tickets. Jean was on the board of the newly formed St. Joseph's School and spent many hours fundraising for them. She was also involved in ATI of Joliet fundraising.



Jean and Bill, her late husband, shared a loving marriage for over 40 years. Traveling, fishing and being with family were special to them. With this busy schedule, Jean always found time for family. Her nieces recall college visits, baking Christmas cookies and shopping for their wedding gowns.



She was known for her warm and friendly hospitality. Her gourmet cooking provided many meals for family and friends. Holidays were her specialty. Her life was truly a gift to us all.



Jean was the loving wife of the late Billy Garrison (2014); beloved sister of Don (Dee) Forte of Ohio; dear aunt of Andrea (Geoff) Flagg and Susanne (Joe) Trainer; and great-aunt of Alex and Aaron Flagg, Kelsey and Natalie Murnen and Grace Trainer. She is also survived by an aunt, Dolly (the late Gene) Meintel, an uncle, Don (the late Norma) Spong; dear friend, Sharon Thomas; her beloved cats, Penny and Molly; and numerous cousins.



Visitation for Jean Garrison will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Please omit flowers. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 2 to May 3, 2019