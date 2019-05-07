The Herald-News Obituaries
Age 89, of Sandwich, IL formerly of Manhattan, IL passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home. Born March 6, 1930 in Cambridge, MA to the late Clifford R. and Mildred H. (nee Putney) Hayes. Jean was born and raised in Cambridge, MA, she moved to Illinois when she was ten years old and formerly lived in the Joliet area for years. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. Her sense of humor and kind spirit will be greatly missed by all. Surviving are two children, Janell (William) Pruett of Manvel, TX and Jeff Hayden of Sandwich; four grandchildren, Scott (Trish) Hayden, Tim (Shay) Hayden, Hyacinth Brewer, and Joseph Pruett; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson, Dredd Hayden; and daughter-in-law, JoAnn Hayden. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Joseph Hayden, Sr. (2010), whom she married September 17, 1949; one son, Joseph Hayden, Jr. (1989); and one great-grandson, Daniel Hayden (2014). Visitation for Jean will be at the Forsythe Gould Funeral Home: 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services. Inurnment St. Patrick Cemetery, Wilton Center, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on May 7, 2019
