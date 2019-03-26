Jean Smith



Jean Smith (nee Richardson) passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, Friday, March 22, 2019, age 81.



Survived by her devoted children, Patti (Frank) Fattore and Brad (Laureen) Smith, beloved grandchildren, Alex and Jared (fianc , Kimberly Kitchell) Fattore, Brittany Smith Hernandez, Quinlan and Riordan Boyle, great-grandchildren Sophia and Robert Hernandez Jr.; very special niece (like a 2nd daughter), Terry (Richardson) Burgess and special great niece, Tiffany Bergamino. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Preceded in death by her husband, George G. Smith, her brothers, Sam, John and Dave Richardson and sister, Geri Lawson.



Jean was a dance instructor with Arthur Murray School of Dance and a Dental Assistant and office manager for Dr. Harry Hill.



She loved decorating, gardening, sewing and traveling. Jean loved spending time with her grandchildren never missing a sporting event, and enjoyed shopping with her daughter Patti. Jean loved cooking and baking especially for all the family gatherings. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Jean was a strong, compassionate and kind woman who always put family first and foremost. The family finds comfort knowing she is with her husband again.



Memorial services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. Inurnment at a later date. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3:00 P.M. until time of services.



For Information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019