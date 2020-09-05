JEAN TERESE QUIGLEY



Jean Terese Quigley , 66, of Richland, WA passed away suddenly at her home on August 21, 2020. Jean was born in Joliet, IL, and was the third child of Bernard and Terese Quigley. She was the sister of Joseph, Leonard, Carey (Patricia), Patrick (Christine), Sharon (Brian), and Timothy.



Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Terese Quigley, and brother Patrick.



She is survived by her 5 siblings, in-laws and many cousins. She was beloved Aunt Jean to Juliette (Ben), Caitlin (Evan), Kellen (Adrienne), Timothy, Ryan (Lindsey), Alexandria (Courtney), Samantha (Greg), Jacob, Caley, Patrick, Aaron, Sean, Dani and Joshua.



Jean valued education. She graduated from St. Patrick Grade School, St. Francis Academy, Joliet Junior College, Southern Illinois University and Washington State University where she earned her Masters Degree in Environmental Science. Jean's passion was environmental science and the great outdoors. She was a lifelong learner, who sought out seminars and field trips throughout her career to augment her knowledge.



Her career ranged from academic research to field work and centered on environmental protection and restoration. She worked at the University of Chicago, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Pipeline Corporation of North America, and for many years at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, where she retired from the Washington River Protection Solutions Company in 2019. Jean's quiet demeanor belied a wicked wit and sense of humor. She took great joy in seeking out new experiences and sharing them with her friends and family. She will be missed.



A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Joliet, Il. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wilmington, Il.



Contributions in her memory can be made to Joliet Catholic Academy Patrick J. Quigley Memorial Scholarship Fund.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store