Jeanette F. Breen
(nee McClintock)
Jeanette F. Breen, age 91, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Timbers of Shorewood, surrounded by the love of her family. Jeanette was born in Joliet on June 1, 1928, the daughter of the late George and Frances (nee Hausser) McClintock. She attended Channahon grade school and was a graduate of Minooka High School. Jeanette married the love of her life, Donald J. Breen on October 6, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka. Before retirement, she was employed at JC Penny.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald J. Breen; two daughters, Sharon (Steve) Lorenz and Susan (James) Fritz; four grandchildren, Marjorie (Erika) Lorenz and Matthew (Jackie) Lorenz, Amy (Fiance Mark Prosser) Fritz and Lisa Fritz; and seven great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded by her parents and her siblings, LaVerne McClintock, LeRoy McClintock, Alice Fisher, Effie Mansell and Evelyn McClintock.
Visitation for Jeanette F. Breen will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019