Jeanette R. Tucci
Born: June 7, 1936; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 11, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 84 of Joliet, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born June 7, 1936 in Joliet, Jeanette was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Vershay) Babich. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from St. Francis Academy with the class of 1954. On September 14, 1957, Jeanette married Richard Tucci in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together, Jeanette and Richard made a home and raised their family. Jeanette worked for the Troy School District in food service for a number of years and then transitioned to Saint Joseph Medical Center in their food service department until retiring. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jeanette was a member of KSKJ, VFW Catigny Post #367 Women's Auxiliary and the Joliet Rivals Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling with Rich, loved to bake and was an avid Disney fan. Jeanette also enjoyed her monthly meet up with her friends. Her most treasured times were always with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard; children: Karen (John) Reigh, Richard (Mary) Tucci, David Tucci and Jayne (Jeff) Skibinski; grandchildren: Nicholas Reigh, Shannon (Coty) Reigh, Amanda Tucci, Scott Tucci and Mia Tucci; brothers: Joseph (Mary) Babich and Robert (Marlene Pagliei) Babich; sisters-in-law: Sister Janet Tucci and Shirley (the late Sam) Tucci; brother-in-law: Russell Tucci, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen; sister-in-law: Norma Tucci, and brother-in-law: Kenneth (Gloria) Tucci.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing is required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. Maximum occupancy at St. Joseph Catholic Church is 100 guests.
Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jeanette's longtime caregiver Merlita Sumaribus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Jeanette's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Obituary and tribute wall for Jeanette Tucci at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Born: June 7, 1936; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 11, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 84 of Joliet, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born June 7, 1936 in Joliet, Jeanette was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Vershay) Babich. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from St. Francis Academy with the class of 1954. On September 14, 1957, Jeanette married Richard Tucci in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together, Jeanette and Richard made a home and raised their family. Jeanette worked for the Troy School District in food service for a number of years and then transitioned to Saint Joseph Medical Center in their food service department until retiring. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jeanette was a member of KSKJ, VFW Catigny Post #367 Women's Auxiliary and the Joliet Rivals Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling with Rich, loved to bake and was an avid Disney fan. Jeanette also enjoyed her monthly meet up with her friends. Her most treasured times were always with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard; children: Karen (John) Reigh, Richard (Mary) Tucci, David Tucci and Jayne (Jeff) Skibinski; grandchildren: Nicholas Reigh, Shannon (Coty) Reigh, Amanda Tucci, Scott Tucci and Mia Tucci; brothers: Joseph (Mary) Babich and Robert (Marlene Pagliei) Babich; sisters-in-law: Sister Janet Tucci and Shirley (the late Sam) Tucci; brother-in-law: Russell Tucci, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen; sister-in-law: Norma Tucci, and brother-in-law: Kenneth (Gloria) Tucci.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing is required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. Maximum occupancy at St. Joseph Catholic Church is 100 guests.
Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jeanette's longtime caregiver Merlita Sumaribus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Jeanette's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Obituary and tribute wall for Jeanette Tucci at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.