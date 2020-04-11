|
Jeanne Hicks
Jeanne Hicks (nee Wise), Age 93, of Joliet, passed away on April 7, 2020, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. She was a lifelong resident of the Joliet area where she was born and raised. Jeanne graduated from Joliet Township High School and went on to graduate from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1948. She retired from St. Joseph Hospital after over 40 years of dedicated service primarily in the Nursery where she truly enjoyed nurturing and caring for newborns. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church Women's Club, the Council of Catholic Women, and the Business and Professional Women's Club of Joliet. She absolutely insisted on a clean home, regular shopping trips, and special time with her grandchildren. Although Jeanne and her husband only had six years together, when they both retired, she loved their long and short trips together.
Survived by two daughters, Peggy (Bill) Gerard of Plainfield and Maureen (Michael) Sharpe of Goodyear, AZ; two grandchildren, David (Heather) Gerard of Stoughton, WI, and Meredith Sharpe of Joliet; one great-granddaughter, Ainsley Gerard; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Hicks of Zephyrhills, FL; many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by her husband, Leon Hicks (1999); her parents, Thomas and Marjory (nee Landon) Wise; and one brother, Robert Wise.
Funeral Services and interment at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum were held privately. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Jeanne's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Our Lady of Angels would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 11, 2020