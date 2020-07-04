1/1
Jeanne Hicks
1927 - 2020
Jeanne hicks

Born, February 18, 1927, at rest April 7, 2020

A Memorial Mass and celebration of Jeanne Hicks life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Dr., Shorewood, IL. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Interment took place privately at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Our Lady of Angels would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or to read her full obituary, visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
JUL
10
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
