Jeanne hicks
Born, February 18, 1927, at rest April 7, 2020
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Jeanne Hicks life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 600 N. Brookforest Dr., Shorewood, IL. Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Interment took place privately at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Our Lady of Angels would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or to read her full obituary, visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you may share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence for the family.