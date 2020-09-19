1/1
Jeanne M. Sikora
1946 - 2020
Jeanne M. Sikora

Jeanne M. Sikora (nee Kissane), age 73, of Joliet, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 10, 1946 to the late Mary and Francis (McCarrens) Kissane in Chicago, IL where she was raised and educated. Jeanne became licensed as a LPN and worked as a nurse for many years.

Jeanne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed by all who knew her including her many friends, coworkers, and all those who thought of her as a second Mom.

Beloved wife of Joseph S. "Joe" Sikora; loving mother of James (deceased), Paul (Jamie), Luke (Becky), David (Brittany) and Michael (Kimberly) Sikora; proud and devoted grandmother of Jocelyn, Lola and Ethan; Ryan, Abigail and Evelyn; James and Anthony; and Tera, Erica and Ava; dear sister of Michael (Janice) Kissane and Sheila (Allen) Mellor; and fond aunt of several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved son James, Jeanne is also preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Martha (Chuck) Pennel.

A Memorial Visitation for Jeanne will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 N. Woodlawn Avenue in Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to the family would be appreciated.

For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com



Published in The Herald-News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
22
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
