Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family

Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family

Jeanne Mary Watson



Jeanne Mary Watson, age 83, of Gardner, IL passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.



R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store