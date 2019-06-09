The Herald-News Obituaries
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
(815) 476-2181
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
View Map
Jeanne Meyer

Born: April 23, 1956

Died: June 4, 2019

Jeanne Meyer, age 63 of Wilmington and formerly of Cherry Hill, passed away June 4, 2019.

Born April 23, 1956 in Marshalltown, IA, Jeanne Kay was a daughter of Jimmy Eugene and Violet May (Johnson) Andrews. She waitressed for many years in the New Lenoxarea before gaining employment with Trinity Services. It was here that she was a Counselor of Independent Living in Braidwood, and truly loved going to work with her "other family". Jeanne was a member of First Christian Church in Wilmington; enjoyed cooking and was an accomplished baker, especially of wedding and specialty cakes. She was a tremendous lover of animals and cherished her many pets. Jeanne will most be remembered for her selfless demeanor. She was one who always put everyone else first, and could never say"no". Jeanne never knew a stranger.

Survivors include her husband Scott; son, John Meyer (fianc - Kristi Wilkinson) of Joliet; daughter, Ashley Meyer (fianc - Bobby Knight) of Carbon Hill; grandchildren: Joshua, Paytin and Riley Meyer, and Jade and Star Knight; sister,Vickie (David) Muskin of FL; sisters-in-law: Nancy (Bill) Greyer of Sugar Groveand Pam (Al) Stromsta of Shorewood, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her faithful canine companion, Gabriella.

Jeanne was preceded by her parents; son, Joshua Meyer; brother, Jerry Andrews and her mother-in-law: Arleen Meyer.

Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service 7:00p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Jeanne's memory to First Christian Church in Wilmington or to the family for their distribution.

Jeanne's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Jeanne-MeyerFuneralservices and cremation arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)
Published in The Herald-News on June 9, 2019
