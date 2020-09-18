Jeannette Crumbaugh
Born: March 27, 1936
Died: September 16, 2020
Jeannette Crumbaugh (Moravek), age 84, passed away Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Center. Jeannette was born March 27, 1936 in Gilman WI.
Jeannette is survived by her loving children, David Crumbaugh, Kathryn Crumbaugh, Karen (Ted) Welsch, Kristen Hall, Susan (Bob) Sapp
Her loving grandchildren, her baby dolls as she called them, Sarah (Chris) Neubauer, Taylor (Matt) Valin, Paul Welsch and Abigail Welsh, Emily Sapp, Henry Sapp and Jack Sapp, Grace Crumbaugh, Madison Hall and Kennedy Hall.
Her precious Great Grandsons, Christopher James and Thomas Beauden Neubauer.
She graduated from Bradley University in 1958, and received her nursing degree from JJC. She was an ICU nurse at Silver Cross Hospital. After her nursing career, she became a teacher at JJC teaching future CNAs. She also worked at Amsurg as a recovery nurse.
She was an avid knitter and a master at her craft. She outfitted her family and kept them warm with one of a kind pieces. She loved sharing her knowledge at her Friday morning knitting group.
She had a passion for gardening that was passed down to her family. She was the go-to call for all green thumb questions. Her flower garden was fit for a palace and her vegetable garden produced an abundance of tomatoes for canning.
Tradition was important to Jeannette all year round but especially at Christmas when she gifted her grandchildren and great grandchildren with their annual Christopher Radko ornaments and everyone eagerly waited for her decadent German chocolate dessert to finish off the holiday.
Her dedication to the nursing field did not go away with her retirement. She was a constant resource to her family and friends for all medical related questions and she was our personal "on call nurse".
She spent countless nights glued to her TV cheering on her beloved Chicago Cub and Blackhawks. Her lifelong dedication to her teams was rewarded with Championships in her final years.
Jeannette is survived by, Peggy Ireton, her sister, best friend and closest companion, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jeannette is preceded in death by her parents James & Lucille (Duval) Moravek. Her siblings, Joanne Lester and Jim Moravek, and her brother-in-law Gus Ireton.
Due to the Covid-19, the family will have a private funeral mass at the Church of St Jude. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the American Lung Association
would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements handled by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home.