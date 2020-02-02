|
|
Jeannette Rose Baher Konkel
Born: May 21, 1925; in Joliet, IL
Died: January 22, 2020, in Allen, TX
Jeannette Rose Baher Konkel was reunited with her husband of 65 years, Leonard Konkel, on January 22, 2020. She was born in Joliet on May 21, 1925. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church and school and graduated from Joliet Central High School. Len and Jan lived in New Lenox and in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Jan moved to Allen, Texas in 2014.
Jan was an executive secretary with extraordinary abilities and worked for the Federal Aeronautics Administration, where she met Len; Superior Match; Sona Stream and Mobil Chemical. She was a working mother before the term was invented, always managing to balance running an office with making a wonderful home for her family. Jan started the first Cub Scout pack in Lincolnwood Hills and served as Den Mother, instilling a life-long dedication to scouting in son, Randy.
Jan was fiercely independent but always fair and kind, offering a smiling hello and a compliment. She and Len loved to travel, driving through almost all U.S. states. Other trips included Hawaii; several cruises; and Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia where Jan harkened back to her Slovenian heritage.
Jan loved working crossword puzzles, reading and playing word games. She and Len never missed Jeopardy and she prided herself on knowing so many answers. Jan was delighted with her curly hair as well as the compliments she received for not looking her age.
Welcoming Jan to heaven is her beloved husband, Len; son, Jerry; mother and father, Rose and Harry Baher; treasured brothers Jim and Robert Baher. Left behind to celebrate her life and legacy are son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Joan Konkel, who looked after her lovingly for the last five years; daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Bart Zwart; brother Bernard Baher; grandchildren Lisa and Eddie Guerra, Todd and Sarah Konkel; great-grandchildren Madison, Andrew, Sophia Guerra, and Zach, Nate, Jacob Konkel; ten nieces and nephews; and cousins Marianne Miller and Barbara Smithberg.
Jan will be profoundly missed by all who had the pleasure and privilege of calling her family or friend. In her memory donations may be made to the Robert J. Baher Literary Scholarship, Joliet Township High School, Attention Karla Guesman, 300 Caterpillar Drive, Joliet, IL 60436. A memorial service will be held in Plano, Texas on February 2, 2020.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 2, 2020