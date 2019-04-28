Jeff Carroll



Born: December 7, 1967 in Joliet, IL



Died: April 24, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Jeff "Bo" Carroll, age 51 of Joliet, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.



Born December 7, 1967 in Joliet, Jeffrey Alan is a son of Frank, Jr. and the late Mary Ann (nee Stasko) Carroll. He was raised and educated in Joliet and after attending Providence Catholic High School for the first two years, he went on to graduate from Joliet Central High School with the class of 1986. Following graduation Jeff attended cosmetology school and opened J. Carroll Salon which he owned and operated for several years. Most recent, he worked as a security guard for Joliet Central High School. On April 1, 1995 Jeff married his love Amy Skvorc in St. Jude's Catholic Church in New Lenox. Together they would make their home and raise their family in Joliet.



Jeff was an artist, creator, athlete and inventor. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, golfing, listening to music, coaching his daughters in softball and working with his hands. He also enjoyed writing fiction and engaging in deep thought-provoking conversations. Jeff will be remembered for his big hugs, strong work ethic and love for family. His greatest legacy will always be his love for his two daughters.



Survivors include his wife, Amy; two daughters: Chloe and Simone Carroll; father: Frank Carroll, Jr.; four brothers: Frank Carroll, III, Dave (Mary Jo) Carroll, John (Beth) Carroll and Dan Carroll; sisters-in-law: Diane (Jim) Lytle, Rebecca (Bill) Latham, Laurie Dalgaard and Patty Skvorc, and brother-in-law, Bud Gillman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and dear friend, Steve Siedel.



Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann; mother-in-law: Carolyn Cole; father-in-law: Neal Skvorc; sister-in-law: Rachael Gillman; nephew: John Michael Carroll and niece, Emily Latham.



Per Jeff's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



Family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service 6:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. James Lytle will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Will-Grundy, 417 Taylor St, 2nd Floor, Joliet 60435. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary