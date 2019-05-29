Jefferson Tudor Showerman



Born: February 18, 1942; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 23, 2019; in Batavia, IL



Jefferson Tudor Showerman, 77, of Batavia passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Jefferson was born February 18, 1942 in Chicago to John and Marjorie (nee Glass) Showerman. He was united in marriage to Anna Louise Green on August 24, 1963 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Batavia.



Jeff was proud of being an engineer, enjoying his job wherever he worked. His work took him and Anna around the world. He was one that enjoyed tinkering, with both the scars and finished projects to prove it. He was especially proud of the gazebo, which he designed and built with his sons. He was an excellent cook and genuinely enjoyed feeding his family regardless if it was off the grill or from the stew pot. Technology was a huge part of Jeff's life, always obtaining the newest items and keeping abreast of the most current ideas and trends. Jeff was an avid reader, usually caught with a science fiction novel in his hand.



In addition, Jeff enjoyed watching sports, especially the Chicago Bears. Music was a huge part of Jeff's life. He played the tuba at the University of Illinois and encouraged his children to play musical instruments as well. Known to never turn down a good time, you would frequently find Jeff at the center of the party, engaging the younger folks in thoughtful discourse and storytelling. He was known for his sense of humor, often telling jokes that we cannot put in print. If the party included a pool, you could definitely find him around it as he enjoyed swimming and being around the water in general.



Jeff leaves behind his loving wife Anna; his children Christopher Bruce (Jennifer) Showerman, Sandra Ann (Christopher) Showerman-Gast, Patricia Dianne Showerman, and Michael Tudor (Jennifer) Showerman; five grandchildren; Ryan Showerman, Kyle Showerman, Anastasia Showerman, Olivia Showerman, and Jefferson Tudor Showerman; and one great grandchild Sophia Walls.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his uncle Richard Showerman, and his best friend Don Smiley.



All services will be private.



Arrangements handled by Moss Family Funeral Home 630-879-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com. Published in The Herald-News on May 29, 2019