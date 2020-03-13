|
Jeffery Gerard Wittenkeller
Jeffery Gerard Wittenkeller passed from our hands into God's loving arms on March 9,2020, leaving behind a legacy of love for his friends and family to cherish.
He leaves behind his devoted life partner Stacy Panagiotopoulos, his beloved mother Janet Jones nee Dobczyk, siblings David (Robin) Wittenkeller, Tom Wittenkeller, Kathy (Tim) Kuehn, his cherished nieces and nephews Justin,Summit, Melody and Bella.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Wittenkeller, his Step-father Tom Jones and sister Kimberly Wittenkeller, and his nephew Brandon Schulte.
Jeffery was an avid motorcyclist and fisherman.
Cremation provided by Care Memorial Cremation, Romeoville IL 60446. For more information call 866-912-9822 or visit us online at www.carememorialcremation.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 13, 2020