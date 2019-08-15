|
|
Jeffery King
Born: August 13, 1944
Died: August 9, 2019
Mr. Jeffery King, 74 of Joliet, IL departed this life on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Alden Estates of Naperville following a long illness. Mr. King was born on August 13, 1944 in Chicago, IL to Charles and Juliet King.
Jeffery attended school in Joliet, where he excelled at football and basketball. He graduated from Washington Junior High School and Joliet Township High School. Upon graduating from Joliet Junior College, Jeffery attended Wesleyan University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.
Jeffery was united in holy matrimony to Patricia (nee Baity) King and to this union, eight children were born. Jeffery served with the 9th Infantry Division in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart. He was employed by Caterpillar Tractor and Unocal, and retired from Unocal. He was a gifted writer and created several beautiful tributes to his loved ones. He was also well known for creating and distributing CD's of music, personalized for anyone that asked.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patrica King; two children, Roger Eddie and Charles James King; his parents, Charles and Juliet King; step-father, Robert "Merch" Merchant; four brothers, Rocky, Frederick (Emma), Nelson and Kevin (Kim) King; four aunts, Anna Roby, Jacelyn Banks, Elizabeth Jefferson and Robertine Cole; two uncles, Richard Cole and Reginald Cole; and one granddaughter, Chinescia "China" Hill-King.
Jeffery leaves to cherish his memory; his loving and devoted wife of 18 years, Sarah Brass-King; four daughters, Valerie, Christine, Victoria King and Deidre Manigo; two sons, Jeffery M. (Jennifer) and Andre (Jeanne) King; and two loving step-children, Albert (Missy) and Farrah Brass; brothers, Charles (Lena, deceased), David, Gary and Roger (Lucille) King; one sister, Eola King; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Special thank you to Dr. Zafer Jawich, your medical staff and all of the doctors that helped Mr. King along his life's journey. Special appreciation also to Family Home Health Hospice and staff. Much gratitude also to the personnel and staff of Alden Rehabilitation Center of Naperville for all their excellent care and genuine love for each other as they became Mr. King's extended family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home and Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL. A celebration of life service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Larry V. Tyler, officiating. Interment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019