Jeffery Scott Hickman
Jeffery Scott Hickman was born February 17, 1950 to the late John and Mildred Hickman of Lockport, Il. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and one brother, John Thomas and one step brother, Robert Waddell. Jeffery was known to many as "CoolShake/Sammy", answered his call to Glory on Feb 1, 2020.
He was united into Holy Matrimony to Earlisia (Tootsie) Thomas-Hickman but to him it was (Tootsie Mae) for 24 years.
"CoolShake" leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted wife, Earlisia Thomas-Hickman; two wonderful sons, Jeff (Kristi) Hickman of Marietta, GA, Justin (Alysha) Burks of Jackson, MS; three grandchildren, Hannah and Ella Grace of Marietta, GA and Roman Burks of Jackson, MS; one aunt, Jyme Towns of Lockport, IL; one uncle Earl Chandler of Long Beach, CA, five brothers, James Leon (Sandra) of Huntsville, AL, Alan Hickman of Joliet, IL., Herbert (Sharon) Hickman of Mebane, NC., Keith (Cassie) Hickman of Washington, DC., Robert Hickman of Bloomington, IL; two sisters Shirley Smith of San Diego, CA, Sandra Hickman of Los Angeles, CA, step mother, Diana Hickman, three step sisters, Jessica Hatcher of Bismarch, IL, Rebecca Alcon of Crest Hill, IL, Rachel (Christopher) Watson of Crest Hill, IL., two step brothers David Waddell of Lockport, IL., Terrance (Mary) Waddell of Crest Hill, IL; two brothers-in-law, Reggie (Bositta) Thomas of McDonough, GA, Pat Thomas Jr. of Whatley, AL., one special brother-in-law, Alton Rouse of Bronx, NY, one sister-in-law, Vivian Thomas-Coates of Whatley, AL, one mother-in-law, Hannah Thomas of Whatley, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 W. Oak Ave., Lockport, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Pastor Richard D. House, officiating. Interment following at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 7, 2020