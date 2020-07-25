1/1
Jeffrey A. Fox
1964 - 2020
Jeffrey A. Fox

Born: March 26, 1964; in Joliet, IL

Died: July 17, 2020; in Indianapolis, IN

Jeffrey A. Fox, 56, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home in Indianapolis. He was born on March 26, 1964 to Ron and Phyllis (Hylka) Fox in Joliet, Illinois.

Jeff was a graduate of Joliet West High School. He was a co-owner of Fox Pools of Indianapolis. Jeff was a gun enthusiast and a member of the NRA and the USCCA. He enjoyed his job and going fishing. Most of all Jeff loved his grandchildren and spending time with them building Legos.

He is survived by his children, Jamie (Levi) Mithoefer and Wes Fox; parents, Ron and Phyllis Fox; fiancée, Eva Bliss and her son, Brandon Ramirez; brother, Ronnie (Cheryl) Fox; sister, Chrissy (Matt) Leinheiser; grandchildren, Kylie Fox and Jordyn Mithoefer.

Services were held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Home, 1150 Logan Street in Noblesville, with Father Kevin Haines officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com


Published in The Herald-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
