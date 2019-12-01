The Herald-News Obituaries
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Jeffrey M. Worm, age 52 passed away Saturday November 23, 2019 at Edward Hospital of Naperville.

Jeffrey worked for the village of Romeoville for 24 years, he loved walking his dogs, working out and he was also a Foodie. He cherished family time more than anything.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Christine A. Worm; dear daughters, Shannon (Tim) McCrory and Megan Worm; brothers, Mark (Vicki) Worm and Ken Worm; sisters Patty (Mike) Witt and Karen (Dan) Langan; and many nieces and nephews, Krystal (Joe) Salzsieder, Scott Witt, Stephanie Witt, Cassandra (Wyatt) Schubert, Jamie (Candace) Munday, Jennifer (Ethan) Warfield, Joshua Worm and Jacob Langan.

He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Barbara Worm.

A memorial visitation for Jeffrey will take place Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11 am until 3 pm with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel

606 Townhall Drive, Romeoville, IL 60446.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
